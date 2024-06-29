Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $107.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $159.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Visteon by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Visteon by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Visteon by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

