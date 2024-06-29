Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Lowered by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE VMC traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $248.68. The stock had a trading volume of 988,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Vulcan Materials

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.