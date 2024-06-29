Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.950 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $12.10 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.