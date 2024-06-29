Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.29.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of -1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 871,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 42,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

