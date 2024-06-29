WD Rutherford LLC Buys Shares of 4,225 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Snowflake by 36.5% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $650,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,112 shares of company stock valued at $64,932,073 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,129,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.37. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

