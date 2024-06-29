WD Rutherford LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE ELF traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.72. 8,234,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,002. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.64 and a 200-day moving average of $174.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.