WD Rutherford LLC Invests $488,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.93. 2,792,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,987. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.