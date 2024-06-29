Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) & monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Financial Contrast

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) and Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares monday.com and Weave Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $784.35 million 14.82 -$1.88 million $0.38 633.58 Weave Communications $178.08 million 3.60 -$31.03 million ($0.43) -20.98

monday.com has higher revenue and earnings than Weave Communications. Weave Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than monday.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

73.7% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Weave Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of monday.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Weave Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for monday.com and Weave Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 3 15 0 2.83 Weave Communications 0 2 2 1 2.80

monday.com currently has a consensus target price of $253.82, suggesting a potential upside of 5.43%. Weave Communications has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 57.06%. Given Weave Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weave Communications is more favorable than monday.com.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and Weave Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com 2.53% 2.42% 1.52% Weave Communications -17.06% -31.74% -12.18%

Risk & Volatility

monday.com has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weave Communications has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

monday.com beats Weave Communications on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. Its products include monday work management that manages workflows, projects, and portfolios for team collaboration and productivity; monday sales CRM, whcih tracks and manages various sales cycle; monday dev that builds agile product and software development workflows; WorkCanvas, a digital whiteboard; and WorkForms, which allows users to create personalized forms or surveys and gain organizational insights. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Unified Phone Number; Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current patients, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Softphones to make and receive calls from anywhere with an internet connection; Text Messaging to communicate with patients; Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Missed Text Auto-Reply; Team Chat, a group messaging solution that helps practitioners and their staff communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App; It also offers Weave Reviews and Respond Assistant to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing and Email Assistant; Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential patients online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Practice Analytics provides real-time data on patient retention, appointment scheduling, treatment acceptance rates, and revenue generation; and Call Intelligence. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to collect patient information; Insurance Verification that provides patient insurance plan details; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, medical, plastic surgery, physical therapy, medical spa, and other medical specialty industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

