Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 201 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after buying an additional 595,769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after buying an additional 433,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,393.6% in the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 411,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,434,000 after acquiring an additional 383,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. 1,192,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,839. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $113.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

