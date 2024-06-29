Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $51.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,812 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

