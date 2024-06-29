Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,182,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,841,000 after buying an additional 364,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 30,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $156.42. 11,283,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.62.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

