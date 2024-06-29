Weaver Consulting Group Buys 101 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. 25,814,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

