Weaver Consulting Group Has $413,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,825,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,874,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

