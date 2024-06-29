Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 2,964 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.19% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 678,324 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,542. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

