Weaver Consulting Group Sells 762 Shares of American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FUSI)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FUSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 7.91% of American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. 1,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,597. American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

The American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (FUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a global bond portfolio of primarily investment grade, floating rate securities. FUSI was launched on Mar 14, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

