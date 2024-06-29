Weaver Consulting Group Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 97,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. 1,716,180 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

