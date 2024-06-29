Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 869 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $120.98. 321,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,879. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

