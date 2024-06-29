Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,425,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,260,989. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.