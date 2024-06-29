WEMIX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.51 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $481.74 million and $3.51 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 960,876,569 coins and its circulating supply is 362,929,977 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 960,833,989.9341472 with 362,880,712.48185706 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.36261113 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,381,813.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

