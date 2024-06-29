Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFCF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 3,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438. Where Food Comes From has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $65.15 million, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57.

Where Food Comes From ( NASDAQ:WFCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

