WhiteCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $150,144.07 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00122835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014619 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001629 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

