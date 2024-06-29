WhiteCoin Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $148,034.57 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00122908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014521 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.