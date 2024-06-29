Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.31

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $12.99. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 412,817 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $664.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

