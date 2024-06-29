WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 196.2% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

WKEY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

