Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $45.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wolfspeed by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

