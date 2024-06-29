WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.18 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

