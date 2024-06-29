WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.90.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CME Group stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.60. 6,618,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,889. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.11 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.61.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

