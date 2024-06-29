WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.93. 6,628,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,777. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

