WoodTrust Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Toast by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Toast by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,094 in the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,069,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

