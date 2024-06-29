WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 2,000 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 19,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,243,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,440,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,499. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

