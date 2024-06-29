WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 8,916 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $18.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.37. 129,966,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,446,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.