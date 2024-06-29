WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 848,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. 244,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,224. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.