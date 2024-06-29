WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.68.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,439,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.53.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

