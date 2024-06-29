WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 813 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 106.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 129,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $835,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CI traded down $3.58 on Friday, hitting $330.57. 2,645,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,288. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

