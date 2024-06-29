Wrapped CRO Price Reaches $0.0904 on Exchanges (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $85.60 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 946,916,962 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 948,251,738.9552238. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09037585 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $5,733,726.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

