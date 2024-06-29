Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.17 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $85.17 million and $11.85 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 154,420,627 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 154,875,588.63875648. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.56039769 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3315 active market(s) with $18,449,003.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

