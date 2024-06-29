X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Up 36.1% in June

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USOI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.7902 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

