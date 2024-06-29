Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOSWW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. XOS has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

