XRP Hits Market Cap of $26.21 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. XRP has a market cap of $26.21 billion and $400.60 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,490,594 coins and its circulating supply is 55,688,327,582 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
