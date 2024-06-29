Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) to Issue $0.31 Dividend

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3062 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BHYB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.52. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $54.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

