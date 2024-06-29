Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) to Issue $0.31 Dividend

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3062 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BHYB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.52. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $54.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Company Profile
