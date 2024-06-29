XYO (XYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $85.71 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $85.71 million and $636,798.34 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,894.08 or 1.00018106 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00076699 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00645948 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $861,232.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.