YUSD Stablecoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $216.64 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $216.64 million and approximately $38.07 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99318908 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

