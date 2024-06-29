Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $149.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.22. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $137.95 and a twelve month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 44,044 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 49,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

