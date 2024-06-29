Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on VolitionRx Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for VolitionRx in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNRX. StockNews.com began coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.16. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

