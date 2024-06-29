Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. Zai Lab has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $93,460.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,893,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $449,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,548 shares of company stock worth $973,907 in the last ninety days. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 327,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 234,431 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 4.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 67,288 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

