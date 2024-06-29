Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZETA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.59.

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

