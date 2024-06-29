Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,297,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $192.19. 3,002,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,974. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.84 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.