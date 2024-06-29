ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.08. ZTE shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4,800 shares changing hands.
ZTE Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.
About ZTE
ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.
