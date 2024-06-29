ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 797.4% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $115.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts expect that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

