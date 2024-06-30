1,000 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $48,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. 2,812,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,585. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

